Shannon Medical Center offers COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses by appointment only

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Shannon Medical Center is giving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to individuals who received their second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago and meet certain criteria.

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

According to Shannon Medical Center, the eligibility criteria for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot include:

Age 65 or older;

Age 50-64 with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus;

Age 18-64 whose work or living situation increases their risk of exposure or transmission of COVID First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff) Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers) Food and agriculture workers Manufacturing workers Corrections workers U.S. Postal Service workers Public transit workers Grocery store workers



COVID Booster Shots are available by Appointment Only at the Shannon Vaccine Clinic. Go to www.shannonhealth.com/covidvaccine to make an appointment. You can also call Shannon’s COVID-19 Hotline at 844-6-SHANNON (844-674-2666).

The Shannon Vaccine Clinic is located at the Shannon South Hospital facility at 3501 Knickerbocker Rd. The vaccine clinic is on the first floor and the entrance is marked on the east side of the building. Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Pfizer booster doses are the same formulation as the initial series. Booster doses are not currently authorized or recommended for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Third Dose Guidelines

According to Shannon Medical Center, the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of COVID-19. This is available 28 days after the 2nd COVID vaccine dose for those who meet the following criteria:

Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune system

According to CDC guidelines, people who received either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine series, a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine should be used. For those who originally received the Moderna vaccine, it is acceptable to receive the Pfizer vaccine as a booster dose if the Moderna vaccine is unavailable.

For more on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses, third doses guidelines, scheduling appointments and information about first and second vaccine doses, visit https://www.shannonhealth.com/education-and-resources/covid-19-information/.