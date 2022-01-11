SAN ANGELO, Texas – The rise of COVID-19 cases in the Concho Valley is making an impact on several schools throughout the area. Below is a list of when schools will be closed and when they will reopen.
(We will keep this page updated as we learn of new closings. Check back for further updates.)
Schools that will be closed
- Closed Wednesday, January 12th through Friday, January 14th
- Reopens on Monday, January 17th
- Closed Wednesday, January 12th through Friday, January 14th
- Reopens on Monday, January 17th
- Closed Friday, January 14th
Schools using Virtual Learning
Howard College to begin the spring semester with two weeks of online learning.