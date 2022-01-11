SAN ANGELO, Texas – The rise of COVID-19 cases in the Concho Valley is making an impact on several schools throughout the area. Below is a list of when schools will be closed and when they will reopen.

(We will keep this page updated as we learn of new closings. Check back for further updates.)

Schools that will be closed

Ballinger ISD:

Closed Friday, January 14th due to the Runnels County Livestock Show and on Monday, January 17th

Reopens Tuesday, January 18th

Reagan County ISD:

Closed Wednesday, January 12th through January 14th

Robert Lee ISD:

Closed Friday, January 14th for the Coke County Livestock Show and on Monday, January 17th

Reopens Tuesday, January 18th

Schleicher County ISD:

Closed Wednesday, January 12th through Friday, January 14th

Water Valley ISD:

Closed Friday, January 14th

Schools using Virtual Learning

Howard College:

Howard College to begin the spring semester with two weeks of online learning.