San Angelo’s COVID-19 report for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here are the following COVID-19 reports for Tom Green County. There are 52 active cases to report today, with 11 people in the hospital with the virus. There were 7 positive cases reported today, which brings the total number of positive cases to 16, 859.
Total positive cases: 16,859
Active cases: 52
Currently hospitalized: 11
New positives for today: 7
Informe COVID-19 del 18 de mayo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16859
Casos activos: 52
Actualmente hospitalizados: 11
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7
Lorelei Day Communications Coordinator