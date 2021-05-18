San Angelo’s COVID-19 report for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here are the following COVID-19 reports for Tom Green County. There are 52 active cases to report today, with 11 people in the hospital with the virus. There were 7 positive cases reported today, which brings the total number of positive cases to 16, 859.

May 18, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,859

Active cases: 52

Currently hospitalized: 11

New positives for today: 7

Informe COVID-19 del 18 de mayo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16859

Casos activos: 52

Actualmente hospitalizados: 11

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7

Lorelei Day Communications Coordinator

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.