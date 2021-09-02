San Angelo listed as city in Texas where COVID-19 is growing the fastest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo is the city in Texas with the fastest growth of new coronavirus cases, according to a report by 247wallst.com.

The report claims the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 for week ending on August 30 in San Angelo is more than twice the average for the state of Texas.

“In Texas, there were an average of 61.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending August 30,” says the report, “In the San Angelo metropolitan area, there were an average of 155.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.”

The average daily case rate has almost doubled since the previous week, which the report listed as 78.0 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending on August 23.

The recent increase in positive cases of COVID-19 prompted Angelo State University to move classes to a hybrid in-person/online model on Friday, August 27. Meanwhile, the San Angelo Independent School District reported 96 cases among students and staff for the week ending that same Friday.

Corpus Christi has the second highest rate of positive infections at 133.7 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the report, with Waco taking the spot for third at 107.7 positive cases per 100,000.