San Angelo ISD to host optional, Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at San Angelo Stadium throughout Football Season

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD, in partnership with Shannon Medical Center, will host optional, free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at each Central Bobcat and Lake View Chief home football game at San Angelo Stadium for the remainder of the 2021 football season, according to a release from San Angelo ISD on Thursday.

The release adds, the next clinic will be held Friday, September 17, 2021. Vaccines will be available for any interested community member 12 years of age and older. SAISD is offering the vaccine clinic based on recent data for COVID-19 in the San Angelo community, and to provide an opportunity for individuals who choose to be vaccinated.

Details include:

Time: 6:00 p.m. through the end of the first quarter

Location: San Angelo Stadium – outside the southwest ticket gate 4 (off Johnson Street by the Central baseball/softball fields)

Vaccine available: Pfizer, two-dose vaccine

Vaccine is free, and no form of payment will be necessary

No pre-registration is required, and walk-ins are welcome.

A parent or guardian must accompany students 12-17 years of age, and will need to sign consent paperwork prior to student vaccination.

Please bring your picture ID and insurance card. Picture ID must be presented to receive the vaccine.

Shannon staff will administer the vaccines

The decision to elect to be vaccinated is the individual’s decision. The health, safety and well-being of our students, staff and San Angelo Community continues to be our guiding priority. We appreciate the support and collaboration with Shannon Medical Center in providing this opportunity.

Courtesy: San Angelo Independent School District