SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District reported 450 total positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff for the school week starting Monday, January 10, and ending Friday, January 14, 2022.

Of the 450 new cases, 408 positive cases were among students; 42 of the positive cases were among staff.

A full listing, released by SAISD on their web page, is below.

SchoolCOVID-19 Student CasesCOVID-19 Staff Cases
Alta Loma Elementary 91
Austin Elementary8 
Belaire Elementary91
Bonham Elementary102
Bowie Elementary14 
Bradford Elementary52
Carver Alternative Campus 1
Central High School652
Central High School on Oakes242
Crockett Elementary121
Fannin Elementary5 
Fort Concho Elementary83
Glenn Middle School453
Glenmore Elementary202
Goliad Elementary231
Holiman Elementary4 
Lake View High School193
Lamar Elementary102
Lincoln Middle School474
Lone Star Middle School303
McGill Elementary123
Reagan Elementary 72
San Jacinto Elementary83
Santa Rita Elementary141