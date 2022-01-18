SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District reported 450 total positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff for the school week starting Monday, January 10, and ending Friday, January 14, 2022.
Of the 450 new cases, 408 positive cases were among students; 42 of the positive cases were among staff.
A full listing, released by SAISD on their web page, is below.
|School
|COVID-19 Student Cases
|COVID-19 Staff Cases
|Alta Loma Elementary
|9
|1
|Austin Elementary
|8
|Belaire Elementary
|9
|1
|Bonham Elementary
|10
|2
|Bowie Elementary
|14
|Bradford Elementary
|5
|2
|Carver Alternative Campus
|1
|Central High School
|65
|2
|Central High School on Oakes
|24
|2
|Crockett Elementary
|12
|1
|Fannin Elementary
|5
|Fort Concho Elementary
|8
|3
|Glenn Middle School
|45
|3
|Glenmore Elementary
|20
|2
|Goliad Elementary
|23
|1
|Holiman Elementary
|4
|Lake View High School
|19
|3
|Lamar Elementary
|10
|2
|Lincoln Middle School
|47
|4
|Lone Star Middle School
|30
|3
|McGill Elementary
|12
|3
|Reagan Elementary
|7
|2
|San Jacinto Elementary
|8
|3
|Santa Rita Elementary
|14
|1