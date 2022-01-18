SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District reported 450 total positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff for the school week starting Monday, January 10, and ending Friday, January 14, 2022.

Of the 450 new cases, 408 positive cases were among students; 42 of the positive cases were among staff.

A full listing, released by SAISD on their web page, is below.