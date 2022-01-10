SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District reported 104 total positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff for the school week starting Monday, January 3, and ending Friday, January 7, 2022.

Of the 104 new cases, 65 positive cases were among students; 39 of the positive cases were among staff.

A full listing, released by SAISD on their web age, is below.

SchoolCOVID-19 Student CasesCOVID-19 Staff Cases
Alta Loma Elementary 41
Austin Elementary1 
Belaire Elementary11
Bonham Elementary 2
Bowie Elementary11
Bradford Elementary1 
Carver Alternative Campus 1
Central High School182
Central High School on Oakes 1
Crockett Elementary12
Fannin Elementary42
Fort Concho Elementary61
Glenn Middle School134
Glenmore Elementary 1
Goliad Elementary 4
Holiman Elementary11
Lake View High School84
Lamar Elementary1 
Lincoln Middle School43
Lone Star Middle School82
McGill Elementary 3
PAYS 1
San Jacinto Elementary11
Santa Rita Elementary11
Positive COVID-19 cases from January, 3, to January 7, 2022. Courtesy SAISD.