SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District reported 104 total positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff for the school week starting Monday, January 3, and ending Friday, January 7, 2022.

Of the 104 new cases, 65 positive cases were among students; 39 of the positive cases were among staff.

A full listing, released by SAISD on their web age, is below.