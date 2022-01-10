SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District reported 104 total positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff for the school week starting Monday, January 3, and ending Friday, January 7, 2022.
Of the 104 new cases, 65 positive cases were among students; 39 of the positive cases were among staff.
A full listing, released by SAISD on their web age, is below.
|School
|COVID-19 Student Cases
|COVID-19 Staff Cases
|Alta Loma Elementary
|4
|1
|Austin Elementary
|1
|Belaire Elementary
|1
|1
|Bonham Elementary
|2
|Bowie Elementary
|1
|1
|Bradford Elementary
|1
|Carver Alternative Campus
|1
|Central High School
|18
|2
|Central High School on Oakes
|1
|Crockett Elementary
|1
|2
|Fannin Elementary
|4
|2
|Fort Concho Elementary
|6
|1
|Glenn Middle School
|13
|4
|Glenmore Elementary
|1
|Goliad Elementary
|4
|Holiman Elementary
|1
|1
|Lake View High School
|8
|4
|Lamar Elementary
|1
|Lincoln Middle School
|4
|3
|Lone Star Middle School
|8
|2
|McGill Elementary
|3
|PAYS
|1
|San Jacinto Elementary
|1
|1
|Santa Rita Elementary
|1
|1