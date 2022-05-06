SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 43 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, May 6, 2022.

As of last Thursday’s report, there is one active hospitalization for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. There is one active hospitalization according to Friday’s report.

The positivity rate for the week of April 23rd through April 30th sits at 5.4%. This is a decrease from the week of April 22th through April 30th which had a positivity rate of 10.47%

The full report is below:

Daily Positive Covid-19 Graph March 11, 2020 – May 1, 2022 Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to May 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total cases over last seven days: 43