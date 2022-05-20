SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 96 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, May 20, 2022.



As of last Thursday’s report, there is one active hospitalization for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. There are two active hospitalizations according to Friday’s report.



The positivity rate for the week of May 7th through May 13th is at 16.2%. For the week of May 15th through the 20th, the positivity rate is 25.87%, which is an increase.

The full report is below:

Daily Positive Covid-19 Graph March 11, 2020 – May 13, 2022 Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to May 15, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total cases over the last seven days: 96