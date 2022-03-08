SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 8, 2022.

One patient is hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County as of Tuesday’s report, one patient was listed as hospitalized since Monday’s report.

Active COVID-19 cases increased to 94, according to the Monday report. There were 88 active cases reported on Monday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 8, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 8, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

March 8, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,856

Active cases: 94

Currently hospitalized: 1

New positives: 6

New deaths: 0