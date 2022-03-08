SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 8, 2022.
One patient is hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County as of Tuesday’s report, one patient was listed as hospitalized since Monday’s report.
Active COVID-19 cases increased to 94, according to the Monday report. There were 88 active cases reported on Monday.
The full report is below:
March 8, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,856
Active cases: 94
Currently hospitalized: 1
New positives: 6
New deaths: 0