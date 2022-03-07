SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the virus over the past 72 hours. New positive cases and death are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 7, 2022.

According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 50s.

So far, 548 patients have died as a result of infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 354 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 194 were residents of other counties.

One patient is hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County as of Monday’s report, a decrease of three patients since Friday’s report.

Active COVID-19 cases increased to 88, according to the Monday report. There were 82 active cases reported on Friday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 7, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 7, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Total cases over last three days: 12

Saturday: 4

Sunday: 5

Monday: 3

March 7, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,850

Active cases: 88

Currently hospitalized: 1

New positives: 3

New deaths:1

– Female, 50s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 548 (354 from Tom Green County and 194 from other counties)

March 6, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,847

Active cases: 85

Currently hospitalized: 1

New positives: 5

New deaths: 0

March 5, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,842

Active cases: 83

Currently hospitalized: 2

New positives: 4

New deaths: 0