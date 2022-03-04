SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 4, 2022.

One active hospitalization was released since Thursday’s report with four patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County Friday. On Thursday, five patients were hospitalized with the virus.

Active COVID-19 cases decreased to 82 according to the Friday report. There were 197 active cases reported on Thursday.

Positivity rates increased by 1.2% to 8.1% for the week of February 26th through March 4th. The positivity rate for the week of February 19th to February 25th was 6.9%.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 4, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 4, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

March 4, 2022 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,838

Active cases: 82

Currently hospitalized: 4

New positives: 4

New deaths: 0