SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 31 , 2022.

As of Thursday’s report, there are zero active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Wednesday, the TGC Health Department reported two patients was hospitalized with the virus.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 46 cases according to the Wednesday report. There were 41 active cases reported on Monday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 31, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo