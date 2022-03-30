SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March , 2022.

As of Wednesday’s report, there are zero active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Tuesday, the TGC Health Department reported two patients was hospitalized with the virus.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 44 cases according to the Tuesday report. There were 41 active cases reported on Monday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 30, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 30, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

March 30, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,922

Active cases: 44

Currently hospitalized: 0

New positives: 3

New deaths: 0