SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March , 2022.
As of Wednesday’s report, there are zero active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Tuesday, the TGC Health Department reported two patients was hospitalized with the virus.
Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 44 cases according to the Tuesday report. There were 41 active cases reported on Monday.
The full report is below:
March 30, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,922
Active cases: 44
Currently hospitalized: 0
New positives: 3
New deaths: 0