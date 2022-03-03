SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 3, 2022.

There are currently 197 active cases of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of 10 cases since the last report was issued Wednesday.

Active hospitalizations rose by one patient since Wednesday’s report. There are currently five patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County Thursday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 3, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 3, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo