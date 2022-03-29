SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 29, 2022.
As of Tuesday’s report, there are two active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Monday, the TGC Health Department reported zero patients was hospitalized with the virus.
Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 41 cases according to the Tuesday report. There were 36 active cases reported on Monday.
The full report is below:
March 29, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,919
Active cases: 41
Currently hospitalized: 2
New positives: 5
New deaths: 0