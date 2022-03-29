SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 29, 2022.

As of Tuesday’s report, there are two active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Monday, the TGC Health Department reported zero patients was hospitalized with the virus.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 41 cases according to the Tuesday report. There were 36 active cases reported on Monday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 29, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 29, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

March 29, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,919

Active cases: 41

Currently hospitalized: 2

New positives: 5

New deaths: 0