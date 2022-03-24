SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 23, 2022.

As of Thursday, there are no active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Wednesday’s report, no patients were hospitalized with the virus.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 52 cases according to the Tuesday report. There were 50 active cases reported on Wednesday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 24, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 24, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo