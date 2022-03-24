SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 23, 2022.
As of Thursday, there are no active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Wednesday’s report, no patients were hospitalized with the virus.
Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 52 cases according to the Tuesday report. There were 50 active cases reported on Wednesday.
The full report is below:
March 24, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,903
Active cases: 52
Currently hospitalized: 0
New positives: 2
New deaths: 0