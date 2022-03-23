SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 23, 2022.

As of Wednesday’s report, there are no active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Tuesday’s report, no patients were hospitalized with the virus.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 50 cases according to the Tuesday report. There were 47 active cases reported on Tuesday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 23, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 12, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

March 23, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,901

Active cases: 50

Currently hospitalized: 0

New positives: 3

New deaths: 0