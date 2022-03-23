SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 23, 2022.
As of Wednesday’s report, there are no active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Tuesday’s report, no patients were hospitalized with the virus.
Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 50 cases according to the Tuesday report. There were 47 active cases reported on Tuesday.
The full report is below:
March 23, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,901
Active cases: 50
Currently hospitalized: 0
New positives: 3
New deaths: 0