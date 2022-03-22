SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive cases and new death are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 22, 2022.

According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s.

So far, 551 patients have died as a result of infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 356 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 195 were residents of other counties.

As of Tuesday’s report, there are no active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Monday’s report, no patients were hospitalized with the virus.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 47 cases according to the Tuesday report. There were 45 active cases reported on Monday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 22, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 12, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 22, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

March 22, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,898

Active cases: 47

Currently hospitalized: 0

New positives: 2

New deaths: 1

– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 551 (356 from Tom Green County and 195 from other counties)