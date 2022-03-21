SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 over the past 72 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 21, 2022.
As of Monday’s report, there are no active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Friday’s report, no patients were hospitalized with the virus.
Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 45 cases according to the Friday report. There were 41 active cases reported on Friday.
The full report is below:
Total cases over last three days: 4
- Saturday: 3
- Sunday: 0
- Monday: 1
March 21, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,896
Active cases: 45
Currently hospitalized: 0
New positives: 1
New deaths: 0
March 20, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,895
Active cases: 44
Currently hospitalized: 0
New positives: 0
New deaths: 0
March 19, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,895
Active cases: 44
Currently hospitalized: 0
New positives: 3
New deaths: 0