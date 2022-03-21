SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 over the past 72 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 21, 2022.

As of Monday’s report, there are no active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Friday’s report, no patients were hospitalized with the virus.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased to 45 cases according to the Friday report. There were 41 active cases reported on Friday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 21, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 21, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total cases over last three days: 4

Saturday: 3

Sunday: 0

Monday: 1

March 21, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,896

Active cases: 45

Currently hospitalized: 0

New positives: 1

New deaths: 0

March 20, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,895

Active cases: 44

Currently hospitalized: 0

New positives: 0

New deaths: 0