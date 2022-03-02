SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 2, 2022.

There are currently 187 active cases of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of six cases since the last report was issued Tuesday.

Active hospitalizations decreased since Monday’s report with four patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County Tuesday, a decrease of two patients since yesterday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 2, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo