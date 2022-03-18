SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 18, 2022.

As of Friday’s report, there is no active hospitalization for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Thursday, one patient was hospitalized with the virus.

Active COVID-19 cases have decreased to 41 cases according to the Friday report. There were 75 active cases reported on Thursday.

Positivity rates remained the same for the week of March 12th through March 18th at 6.4%. The positivity rate for the week of March 5th through March 11th was 6.4%.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 18, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 18, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.