SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 17, 2022.
There are currently 75 active cases of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of one case since the last report was issued on Wednesday.
Active hospitalizations remain steady since Tuesday’s report with one patient hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County.
The full report is below:
March 17, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,889
Active cases: 75
Currently hospitalized: 1
New positives: 2
New deaths: 0