SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 17, 2022.

There are currently 75 active cases of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of one case since the last report was issued on Wednesday.

Active hospitalizations remain steady since Tuesday’s report with one patient hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 17, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 17, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo



March 17, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,889

Active cases: 75

Currently hospitalized: 1

New positives: 2

New deaths: 0