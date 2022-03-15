SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 15, 2022.

According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated Coke County man in his 60s.

So far, 550 patients have died as a result of infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 355 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 195 were residents of other counties.

There are currently 69 active cases of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of five cases since the last report was issued on Monday.

Active hospitalizations remain steady since Monday’s report with one patient hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 15, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 14, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 14, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

March 15, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,883

Active cases: 69

Currently hospitalized: 1

New positives: 6

New deaths: 1

– Male, 60s, Coke County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 550 (355 from Tom Green County and 195 from other counties)