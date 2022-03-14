SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 72 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 14, 2022.

One patient is hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County as of Monday’s report, there has not been an increase of hospitalizations since Friday’s report.

Active COVID-19 cases increased to 64, according to the Monday report. There were 57 active cases reported on Friday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 14, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 14, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Total cases over last three days: 8

  • Saturday: 5
  • Sunday: 0
  • Monday: 3

March 14, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,877
Active cases: 64
Currently hospitalized: 1
New positives: 3

New deaths:0

March 13, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,874
Active cases: 61
Currently hospitalized: 1
New positives: 0

New deaths: 0

March 12, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,874
Active cases: 61
Currently hospitalized: 1
New positives: 5

New deaths: 0