SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 11, 2022.

No active hospitalization has been released since Thursday’s report with one patient hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County Friday. On Thursday, one patient was hospitalized with the virus.

Active COVID-19 cases have decreased to 57 cases according to the Friday report. There were 102 active cases reported on Thursday.

Positivity rates decreased by 1.7% to 6.4% for the week of March 5th through March 11h. The positivity rate for the week of March 5th to March 11th was 8.1%.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 11, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 11, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo