SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 10, 2022.
There are currently 102 active cases of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of three cases since the last report was issued on Wednesday.
Active hospitalizations remain steady since Tuesday’s report with one patient hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County.
The full report is below:
March 10, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,864
Active cases: 102
Currently hospitalized: 1
New positives: 3
New deaths: 0