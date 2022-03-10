SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 10, 2022.

There are currently 102 active cases of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of three cases since the last report was issued on Wednesday.

Active hospitalizations remain steady since Tuesday’s report with one patient hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 10, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 10, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.



March 10, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,864

Active cases: 102

Currently hospitalized: 1

New positives: 3

New deaths: 0