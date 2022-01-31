SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 363 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths as a result of infection with the virus over the past 72 hours. New positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, January 31, 2022.

According to the report, the patients were a fully vaccinated man in his 40s, an unvaccinated woman in her 50s, and an unvaccinated woman in her 60s. All three patients were residents of Tom Green County. No other information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 504 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 321 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 183 were residents of other counties.

There are currently 80 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tom Green County, down from last week’s high of 95 patients on Wednesday, January 26th.

There are currently 3,882 active positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and there have been a total of 39,614 positive cases in the county since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to January 31, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to January 31, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to January 31, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.