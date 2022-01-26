SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 317 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 death as a result of infection with the virus today, January 22, 2022. New positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated Irion County man in his 40s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far 498 patients have died as a result of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 316 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 182 were residents of other counties.

Current hospitalizations have increased from 88 active hospitalizations on Tuesday to 95 hospitalizations today.

Active cases have increased from 6,946 on Tuesday, January 25th, to 7,220 active cases today.

The full report is below.

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to January 26, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 positive cases from March 11, 2020, to January 26, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to January 25, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo