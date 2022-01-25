The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed two more deaths as a result of infection with COVID-19 than were reported earlier in the afternoon.

This increases the number of reported deaths for today from 2 patients to 4 patients.

According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo, the two patients were a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 50s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s.

497 patients in Tom Green County have died as a result of infection with coronavirus. 316 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 181 were residents of other counties.

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to January 25, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Original Story: January 25, 2022, 2:30 P.M — SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 354 positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as a result of infection with the virus in Tom Green County over the last 24 hours. New positive cases and deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patients who died as a result of infection with coronavirus was a fully vaccinated Reagan County man in his 80s and an unvaccinated Upton County woman in her 60s. No other information is currently available about the patients.

So far, 495 patients have died as a result of coronavirus infection in Tom Green County. 314 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 181 were residents of other counties.

Current hospitalizations have increased from 77 active hospitalizations on Monday to 88 hospitalizations today. This is the highest number of active hospitalizations since January 16, 2021, when there were 89 active hospitalizations. The highest daily hospitalizations in Tom Green Green County were recorded on January 3, 2021, when there were 115 active hospitalizations.

While daily cases seem to be trending downward since last week, active cases have increased from 6,639 on Monday, January 24th, to 6,946 active cases today.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Daily COVID-19 positive cases from March 11, 2020, to January 25, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to January 25, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo