SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 752 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result of infection with the virus in Tom Green County over the last 72 hours. New positive cases and deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patient who died as a result of infection with coronavirus was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s. No other information is currently available about the patient.

So far, 493 patients have died as a result of coronavirus infection in Tom Green County. 314 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 179 were residents of other counties.

While daily cases seem to be trending downward since last week, active cases have increased from 5,996 on Friday, January 21st, to 6,639 active cases today.

Current hospitalizations have also reduced from 77 active hospitalizations last Friday, to 68 hospitalizations today.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to January 24, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 positive cases from March 11, 2020, to January 24, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to January 24, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Total cases over last three days: 752 – Saturday: Saturday: 326 – Sunday: 195 – Monday: 231

Jan. 24, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 38,338

Active cases: 6,639

Currently hospitalized: 68

New positives: 231

New deaths: 1 – Male, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 493 (314 from Tom Green County and 179 from other counties)

Jan. 23, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 38,107

Active cases: 6,433

Currently hospitalized: 63

New positives: 195

New deaths: 0