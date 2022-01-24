SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 752 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result of infection with the virus in Tom Green County over the last 72 hours. New positive cases and deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.
According to the report, the patient who died as a result of infection with coronavirus was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s. No other information is currently available about the patient.
So far, 493 patients have died as a result of coronavirus infection in Tom Green County. 314 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 179 were residents of other counties.
While daily cases seem to be trending downward since last week, active cases have increased from 5,996 on Friday, January 21st, to 6,639 active cases today.
Current hospitalizations have also reduced from 77 active hospitalizations last Friday, to 68 hospitalizations today.
Total cases over last three days: 752
– Saturday: Saturday: 326
– Sunday: 195
– Monday: 231
Jan. 24, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 38,338
Active cases: 6,639
Currently hospitalized: 68
New positives: 231
New deaths: 1
– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 493 (314 from Tom Green County and 179 from other counties)
Jan. 23, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 38,107
Active cases: 6,433
Currently hospitalized: 63
New positives: 195
New deaths: 0
Jan. 22, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 37,912
Active cases: 6,266
Currently hospitalized: 72
New positives: 326
New deaths: 0