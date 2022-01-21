SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 395 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths as a result of infection with the virus today, Friday, January 21, 2022. New positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

So far, 492 patients have died as a result of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 313 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 179 were residents of other counties.

Hospitalization numbers remain similar to those reported yesterday, January 20th, at 77 active hospitalizations; two more than were reported yesterday.

Active cases have decreased to 5,996 today, from 8,613 yesterday.

Below is today’s COVID-19 report:

Daily COVID-19 positive cases from March 11, 2020, to January 21, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to January 21, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Jan. 21, 2022, COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 37,586 Active cases: 5,996 Currently hospitalized: 77 New positives: 395 New deaths: 0

Local COVID-19 reports are issued daily, not counting holidays, by the City of San Angelo.