SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 565 new cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result of infection with the virus today, Thursday, January 20, 2022. New positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 80s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 492 patients have died as a result of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 313 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 179 were residents of other counties.

Hospitalization numbers remain similar to those reported yesterday, January 19th, with one more active hospitalization reported today.

Active cases have increased to 8,613 today, up from 8,116 yesterday.

The full report is below.

COVID-19 deaths from March 11, 2020, to January 20, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 positive cases from March 11, 2020, to January 19, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to January 19, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Jan. 20, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 37,191

Active cases: 8,613

Currently hospitalized: 75

New positives: 565

New deaths: 1 – Male, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 492 (313 from Tom Green County and 179 from other counties)