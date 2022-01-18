SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 1,851 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths as a result of infection with the virus from Saturday, January 15, to Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

New positive cases and deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patients who died as a result of COVID-19 infection were an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

Active hospitalizations in Tom Green County have risen from 40 patients on January 14th, the last day of reporting before the Martin Luther King Day holiday, to 67 patients today.

Active cases have also risen, climbing from 5,550 on January 14th to 7,525 today.

The full report is included below.

COVID-19 deaths from March 11, 2020, to January 18, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 positive cases from March 11, 2020, to January 18, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to January 18, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Total cases over last four days: 1,851 Saturday: 473 Sunday: 420 Monday: 341 Tuesday: 617 Jan. 18, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 35,957

Active cases: 7,525

Currently hospitalized: 67

New positives: 617

New deaths: 2 – Male, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated – Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 489 (311 from Tom Green County and 178 from other counties)

Jan. 17, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 35,340

Active cases: 6,990

Currently hospitalized: 60

New positives: 341

New deaths: 0

Jan. 16, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 34,999

Active cases: 6,686

Currently hospitalized: 57

New positives: 420

New deaths: 0