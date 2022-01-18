SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 1,851 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths as a result of infection with the virus from Saturday, January 15, to Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
New positive cases and deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.
According to the report, the patients who died as a result of COVID-19 infection were an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s. No other information about the patients is currently available.
Active hospitalizations in Tom Green County have risen from 40 patients on January 14th, the last day of reporting before the Martin Luther King Day holiday, to 67 patients today.
Active cases have also risen, climbing from 5,550 on January 14th to 7,525 today.
The full report is included below.
Total cases over last four days: 1,851
Saturday: 473
Sunday: 420
Monday: 341
Tuesday: 617
Jan. 18, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 35,957
Active cases: 7,525
Currently hospitalized: 67
New positives: 617
New deaths: 2
– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 489 (311 from Tom Green County and 178 from other counties)
Jan. 17, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 35,340
Active cases: 6,990
Currently hospitalized: 60
New positives: 341
New deaths: 0
Jan. 16, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 34,999
Active cases: 6,686
Currently hospitalized: 57
New positives: 420
New deaths: 0
Jan. 15, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 34,579
Active cases: 6,313
Currently hospitalized: 53
New positives: 473
New deaths: 0