SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 889 positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as a result of being infected with the virus today, Thursday, January 13, 2022. Positive infection confirmations and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patent is currently available.

So far, 487 patients have died as a result of infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 309 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 178 were residents of other counties.

The full report is included below.

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to January 13, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive COVID-19 test results from March 11, 2020, to January 13, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to January 13, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.