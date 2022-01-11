SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 920 new cases of COVID-19 and the death of one additional patient as a result of being infected with the virus today, Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Confirmed positive cases and deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated McCulloch County man in his 70s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far 486 patients have died as a result of being infected with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 308 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 178 were residents of other counties.

The full report is included below.

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to January 11, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Tom Green County from MArch 11, 2020, to January 11, 2022. COurtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to January 11, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.