SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 1,258 positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as a result of infection with the virus from Saturday, January 8, to Monday, January 10, 2022. Positive case confirmations are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patients were a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 90s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s.

So far, 485 patients have died as a result of being infected with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 308 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 177 were residents of other counties.

The City of San Angelo urged residents to help slow the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant in their most recent daily report, and suggested people take the following steps:

Get vaccinated if possible. Vaccinations are available for COVID-19 and for Flu for certain ages. Talk to your doctor if you have questions about vaccinations. Visit vaccines.gov for vaccination sites in our area.

Stay home if you are sick or contact a doctor if you need medical attention.

Wear a well fitted mask around others.

Cover your coughs and sneezes when masks are not available.

Avoid large crowds or gatherings.

Wash your hands often.

Stay 6 feet away from others.

The full report is included below.

Total cases over last three days: 1,258

Saturday: 518

Sunday: 360

Monday: 380

Jan. 8, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 29,969

Active cases: 3,319

Currently hospitalized: 28

New positives: 518

New deaths: 0

Jan. 9, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 30,329

Active cases: 3,652

Currently hospitalized: 35

New positives: 360

New deaths: 0

Jan. 10, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 30,709

Active cases: 4,032

Currently hospitalized: 33

New positives: 380

New deaths: 2

Female, 90s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 485 (308 from Tom Green County and 177 from other counties)