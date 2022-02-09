SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 9, 2022.

According to the report, there are currently 47 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

There are currently 1,885 active positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and there have been a total of 40,484 positive cases in the county since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The full report is below.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 9, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 9, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Feb. 9, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,484

Active cases: 1,885

Currently hospitalized: 47

New positives: 57

New deaths: 0