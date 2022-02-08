SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 62 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 death as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive cases and patient death are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 8, 2022.

According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 80s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 521 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 334 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 187 were residents of other counties.

There are currently 44 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

There are currently 1,833 active positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and there have been a total of 40,427 positive cases in the county since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 8, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 8, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 8, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.