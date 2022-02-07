SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 110 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths as a result of infection with the virus over the past 72 hours. New positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 7, 2022.

According to the report, the patients were a fully vaccinated Reagan County man in his 70s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s and a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 520 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 333 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 187 were residents of other counties.

There are currently 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

There are currently 1,784 active positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and there have been a total of 40,365 positive cases in the county since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 7, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 7, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 7, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total cases over last three days: 110

Saturday: 41

Sunday: 34

Monday: 35

Feb. 5, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,296

Active cases: 1,720

Currently hospitalized: 61

New positives: 41

New deaths: 1

– Male, 70s, Reagan County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 517 (330 from Tom Green County and 187 from other counties)

Feb. 6, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,330

Active cases: 1,752

Currently hospitalized: 54

New positives: 34

New deaths: 0

Feb. 7, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,365

Active cases: 1,784

Currently hospitalized: 57

New positives: 35

New deaths: 3

– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 520 (333 from Tom Green County and 187 from other counties)