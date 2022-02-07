SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 110 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths as a result of infection with the virus over the past 72 hours. New positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 7, 2022.
According to the report, the patients were a fully vaccinated Reagan County man in his 70s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s and a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patients is currently available.
So far, 520 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 333 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 187 were residents of other counties.
There are currently 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
There are currently 1,784 active positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and there have been a total of 40,365 positive cases in the county since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The full report is below.
Total cases over last three days: 110
- Saturday: 41
- Sunday: 34
- Monday: 35
Feb. 5, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,296
Active cases: 1,720
Currently hospitalized: 61
New positives: 41
New deaths: 1
– Male, 70s, Reagan County: unvaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 517 (330 from Tom Green County and 187 from other counties)
Feb. 6, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,330
Active cases: 1,752
Currently hospitalized: 54
New positives: 34
New deaths: 0
Feb. 7, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,365
Active cases: 1,784
Currently hospitalized: 57
New positives: 35
New deaths: 3
– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 520 (333 from Tom Green County and 187 from other counties)