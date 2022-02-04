SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 3 additional patients as a result of being infected with coronavirus today, Friday, February 4, 2022. Confirmed positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patients were a man in his 70s from outside the state, a man in his 80s from Tom Green County, and a man in his 90s from Tom Green County. None of the patients were vaccinated.

So far, 516 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 330 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 186 were residents of other counties. There have been a total of 15 deaths among patients infected with COVID-19 in Tom Green County over the past week.

Weekly COVID-19 report. Issued by the City of San Angelo on February 4, 2022

There are currently 61 active hospitalizations for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County, only one less active hospitalization than was reported yesterday.

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped by more than 2,500 since yesterday’s report — from 4,239 active cases yesterday, to 1,687 active cases today.

The positivity rate for the past week is also significantly lower than what was reported the week before, dropping from a 44.5% positivity rate for the days between January 22nd and January 28th, to 30.6% for the days between January 29th to February 4th.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 4, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 4, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 4, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.