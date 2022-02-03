SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 119 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 additional deaths as a result of infection with coronavirus today, February 3, 2022. New positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patients were two fully vaccinated Tom Green County men in their 60s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s, and an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 80s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 513 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County since May 27, 2020. 328 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 185 were residents of other counties.

There are currently 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, down from 76 who were actively hospitalized yesterday, February 2nd.

Active cases have also declined since yesterday’s report was released. There are currently 4,019 active coronavirus cases in Tom Green County; down from 4,130 cases yesterday.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 3, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 3, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 3, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.