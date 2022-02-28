SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as a result of infection with the virus over the past 72 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 28, 2022.

According to the report, the patients were an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 80s, and an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 40s.

So far, 545 patients have died as a result of infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 351 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 194 were residents of other counties.

There are currently 169 active cases of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of 15 cases since the last report was issued last Friday.

Active hospitalizations decreased since Friday’s report with three patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County Monday, a decrease of six patients since last week.

The full report is below.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 28, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 28, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Total cases over last three days: 15

Saturday: 7

Sunday: 3

Monday: 5

Feb. 28, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,803

Active cases: 169

Currently hospitalized: 3

New positives: 5

New deaths: 2

– Male, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Female, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 547 (353 from Tom Green County and 194 from other counties)

Feb. 27, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,798

Active cases: 164

Currently hospitalized: 5

New positives: 3

New deaths: 0

Feb. 26, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,795

Active cases: 161

Currently hospitalized: 9

New positives: 7

New deaths: 0