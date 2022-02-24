SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive confirmations and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, February 24, 2022.

According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s.

So far, 542 patients have died as a result of infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 349 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 193 were residents of other counties.

There are currently 360 active cases of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of 8 cases since the last report was issued on Wednesday.

There are currently 13 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Tom Green County hospitals.

The full report is below.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 24, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 24, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 24, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo