SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive confirmations and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo today, Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
According to the report, the patient was a fully vaccinated Runnels County woman in her 70s.
So far, 541 patients have died as a result of infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 348 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 193 were residents of other counties.
There are currently 352 active cases of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of 10 cases since the last report was issued on Monday.
There are currently 14 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Tom Green County hospitals.
The full report is below.
Feb. 23, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,775
Active cases: 352
Currently hospitalized: 14
New positives: 11
New deaths: 1
– Female, 70s, Runnels County: fully vaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 541 (348 from Tom Green County and 193 from other counties)