SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed an additional 15 cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive confirmations and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo today, Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s.
So far, 540 patients have died as a result of infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 348 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 192 were residents of other counties.
There are currently 342 active cases of infection with Coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of 14 cases since the last report was issued on Monday.
There are currently 16 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Tom Green County hospitals.
The full report is below.
Feb. 22, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,764
Active cases: 342
Currently hospitalized: 16
New positives: 15
New deaths: 1
– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 540 (348 from Tom Green County and 192 from other counties)