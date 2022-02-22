SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed an additional 15 cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive confirmations and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo today, Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s.

So far, 540 patients have died as a result of infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 348 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 192 were residents of other counties.

There are currently 342 active cases of infection with Coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of 14 cases since the last report was issued on Monday.

There are currently 16 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Tom Green County hospitals.

The full report is below.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 22, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 22, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 22, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo