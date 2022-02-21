SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed an additional 35 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as a result of infection with the virus over the past 72 hours. New positive confirmations and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, February 21, 2022.

According to the report, the two patients were a Tom Green County man in his 60s and a Tom Green County man in his 70s. Both patients were fully vaccinated.

So far, 539 patients have died as a result of infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 347 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 192 were residents of other counties.

There are currently 328 active cases of infection with Coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of 27 cases since the last report was issued last Friday.

There are currently 16 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Tom Green County hospitals, an increase of two patience since last week.

The full report is below.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 21, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 18, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 21, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo