SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 127 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths as a result of infection with the virus today, February 2, 2022. New positive confirmations and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patients were an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s, an unvaccinated Kendall County man in his 80s and a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 80s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

Hospitalizations in Tom Green County decreased from 82 on February 1st to 76 today. Active cases rose from 4,019 yesterday, to 4,130 today.

There have been a total of 40,094 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County since March 11, 2020.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 2, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 2, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.



Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 2, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Feb. 2, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,094

Active cases: 4,130

Currently hospitalized: 76

New positives: 127

New deaths: 3

– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Male, 80s, Kendall County: unvaccinated

– Male, 80s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 509 (324 from Tom Green County and 185 from other counties)