SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 18, 2022.

Active hospitalizations decreased slightly since Thursday’s report with 14 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County for Wednesday. On Thursday, 16 patients were hospitalized with the virus.

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped by over 50 percent since the Thursday’s report — from 780 active cases Thursday, to 301 active cases today.

The positivity rate also decreased from last week’s weekly report, from 16.2% positivity rate for the week of February 5th through the 11th to 10.1% positivity rate for the week of February 12th through the 18th.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 18, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 18, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo